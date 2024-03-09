Central Consolidated School District hosts second annual Special Olympics

The Central Consolidated School District hosted the second annual Special Olympics Friday. All the action was at Shiprock High School and Tsé Bit A'í Middle School.

SHIPROCK, N.M. — The Central Consolidated School District hosted the second annual Special Olympics Friday. All the action was at Shiprock High School and Tsé Bit A’í Middle School.

The school district started the process for the games in 2022, and they have big hopes for the future.

“We’re hoping that the schools will be able to play each other in the future,” said Kim Nakai, the student support facilitator at Shiprock High.

