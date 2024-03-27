Central Consolidated School District teams up with Heart of America to provide students with solar energy

Last week, KOB 4 showed you how school buildings in Durango were going solar. Now, there's a New Mexico district that's taking a different approach.

SHIPROCK, N.M. — Another school district in the Four Corners is helping a community move toward solar energy.

KOB 4 was there as Central Consolidated School District partnered with Heart of America to deliver on that promise.

“Central Consolidate School District is a school district we’ve been partnering with to identify families and particularly student-families that don’t have power,” said Jill Heardy-Heath, president & CEO of Heart of America.

The CCSD has teamed up with HOA to provide electricity to over 30 families in the Shiprock area, all in three days.

In Shiprock, people can find Cal Poly students loading up solar panels for different students and families around the community that are in need of electricity.

These seniors from California are with HOA. They brought their drills and hardhats all the way to New Mexico to install lights and solar panels for the families in need.

“We realize that students in the Navajo Nations, many of them did not have power and water. That’s when we started working with the school districts,” said Heardy-Heath.

The goal is to go solar and provide electricity, but beyond that it gives these children access to learning outside of the classroom.

“We are not only powering homes but powering lives and powering opportunity. These families will be able to continue learning and engaging after the sunsets and before the sun rises,” said Heardy-Heath.

The batteries that activate the panels only take an hour to charge fully. Since the panels were installed almost fully charged, a family can turn on the light within minutes of installation.