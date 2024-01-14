CEO of local security company accused of aggravated assault with a gun

Police arrested the CEO of a local security company, and are accusing him of aggravated assault with a gun.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police arrested the CEO of a local security company, and are accusing him of aggravated assault with a gun.

Police say Aaron Jones is the head of International Protective Service, or IPS.

According to court documents, Jones threatened a man with a gun at a local Popeyes restaurant in an argument involving his daughter.

The man complained, but when police arrived, they couldn’t find any gun on Jones.

Police say they watched the security video, and found the gun had been taken away by a business associate and his daughter.

On Saturday, Jones appeared in court, and prosecutors want him held in jail until his trial. A judge will decide that at a later date.

Jones is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence.