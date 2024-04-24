Cerrillos shut down following Santa Fe police shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. — Cerrillos is closed in both directions between Siler Road and Camino Carlos Rey due to a police shooting.

Santa Fe police reportedly shot a suspect, who has been taken to the hospital. The officers are OK.

Information is limited at this time. Authorities say to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.

