Cerrillos shut down following Santa Fe police shooting

By KOB

SANTA FE, N.M. — Cerrillos is closed in both directions between Siler Road and Camino Carlos Rey due to a police shooting.

Santa Fe police reportedly shot a suspect, who has been taken to the hospital. The officers are OK.

Information is limited at this time. Authorities say to avoid the area.

