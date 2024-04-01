Chaotic scene leaves 2 injured, 1 detained in Santa Fe

Santa Fe police responded to a shooting overnight that left one person wounded and one person run over by a vehicle. Police detained one suspect.

SANTA FE, N.M. — Police are investigating a scene that left one person shot, another run over by a vehicle and another detained overnight in Santa Fe.

Everything happened on Verdinal Lane, near Cerrillos and Montano. Officers responded to reports of a fight involving several people around 7:19 p.m. Sunday.

When they reportedly arrived a couple of minutes later, they found a man who had been shot. They also found a woman who had been run over by a vehicle.

The vehicle involved in the incident reportedly crashed into a home on Verdinal. hitting a gas line. Luckily, New Mexico Gas Company got that under control.

Paramedics rushed the man to UNM Hospital in critical condition. They also took the woman to a local hospital in critical condition. They also detained a suspect, believed to be involved in the shooting.

Police say they’re also investigating a second crime seen on Baca Street between Cerrillos and Potencia Street.

Details are limited. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for updates.