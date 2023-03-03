Chaparral Middle School to return to in-person learning Monday

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. — Students at Chaparral Middle School in Alamogordo will go back to the classroom Monday after a week of remote learning.

The school went to remote learning after high winds damaged the roof of the school in several places Sunday.

Photos courtesy of Alamogordo Public Schools

Officials say the school was inspected and subsequently deemed safe to reopen.

The district says parents will receive notifications through School Messenger. You can also reach out to the school at 575-812-8573 during normal operating hours.