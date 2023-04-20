Charges dropped against Alec Baldwin in fatal ‘Rust’ shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. — Alec Baldwin no longer faces charges in the case surrounding the deadly “Rust” movie set shooting, his attorneys said Thursday.

Baldwin faced involuntary manslaughter charges. In October 2021, he held a gun

originally faced those charges with a felony firearm enhancement carrying a possible five years in jail. The Santa Fe district attorney dropped the enhancement charge in February.

Now, Baldwin no longer faces any charges in the case. The First Judicial District Court had scheduled a status hearing in the case for Friday before the charges were reportedly dropped Thursday.

As of now, “Rust” armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed still faces involuntary manslaughter charges.

Baldwin’s attorneys issued this statement Thursday:

“We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident.”

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for more updates.