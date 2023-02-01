Charity packs duffle bags full of necessities, toys to give to displaced children

FARMINGTON, N.M. – No one wants to see children in crisis, like when they have to separate from home. But one community-based charity in the Four Corners is providing some comfort during those challenging times.

Lillian Clopine is the president of “It’s My Very Own, Bags of Love,” a charity in Farmington, that packs duffle bags full of comforting and necessary items.

“Items include a soft blanket, a couple of plush toys, a couple of toys games puzzles, craft items, and the necessary items would be school supplies as well as grooming and hygiene supplies,” said Clopine.

Then these bags are given to children who are displaced from home.

“They are dealing with a crisis situation, so these bags are meant to uplift the child and let them know, that even though we don’t know them there are people that care,” Clopine said.

The goal is to help ease a stressful circumstance.

“There is all this going on around them, the parents may be arrested and being put in patrol cars and the social services worker puts them in her car- the children, and she provides them with a bag and says it’s their very own,” Clopine added. “So that’s a big distraction, the police tell us that really is helpful dealing with the children in a very traumatic stressful environment.”

And although these items are what most people take for granted, for a child in need, it lets them know that someone cares.

“The children were being removed from the home by social service and she gave them the bags right away, and they were still in the car, and they were looking through their bags and very excited about it. And one child pulled out his toothbrush and turned to his brother, and said ‘oh look now we don’t have to share anymore,’” said Clopine.

Clopine says the need in the community for these bags is growing, they expect to hand out 400 bags this year.