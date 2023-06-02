Chaves County locked down after jail administrator abruptly resigns

CHAVES COUNTY, N.M. – There was a snag in operations at the Chaves County Detention Center after a jail administrator abruptly resigned.

The Chaves County Sheriff told KOB 4 everything is under control for now after he and his deputies took over.

“I have taken over the jail at this time with my deputies to provide assistance to the jailers who are still on campus at this time,” said Mike Herrington, the Chaves County Sheriff in a Facebook video Wednesday.

He said the jail went into lockdown after the jail administrator walked out while all of his colleagues were out of town.

Soon after the resignation is when Herrington and his deputies took over. Herrington told KOB 4 on Thursday morning that his deputies are rotating inside the jail, allowing inmates to shower.

“It is important to know that the medical staff at the jail also walked out and were told by their bosses that they could not remain on campus at the jail until safety concerns were met, and also an administrator was in place,” he said.

Herrington called the Roswell Fire Department and ambulance service to park in the bay outside the Chaves County Detention Center to address any medical calls.

“It is under control, my deputies are running the control centers, and I am also out here, and we are working alongside the Chaves County Detention Center staff. This message is just to let you know everything is OK, and it is being taken care of,” he said.

It is unclear why the administrator stepped down, KOB 4 did reach out to county commissioners and the Chaves County manager for a comment on the resignation and have not heard back.