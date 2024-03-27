Chicken Salad Chick to open first New Mexico location next month

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Chicken Salad Chick officials announced they will open their first New Mexico location in northwest Albuquerque next month.

The location will open April 16 at 10:30 a.m. It is opening up in a new shopping center along Unser, near McMahon, in northwest Albuquerque.

Officials say the first 100 guests joining them on opening day will receive free chicken salad for a year. Then, they plan to continue the giveaways as the week goes on.

