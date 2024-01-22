Child care center aims to meet needs of underserved families

A new child care center is providing unique help to families in an underserved area of Albuquerque.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A new child care center is set to create new jobs and also offer essential services to hundreds of underserved families in Albuquerque.

It is the second Children’s Promise Centers location, which officials cut the ribbon on Saturday. They’re now gearing up to serve more families with kids ages six weeks old to 12 years old.

“When we several years ago looked at expanding, we really felt that we wanted to go where the community needed the quality the most,” said Rachel Davis, the co-founder of Children’s Promise Centers.

That led them to the International District, a part of Albuquerque historically known to be underserved. That includes child care options.

“We really felt there was a need in the International District to start to look at things from a positive perspective and to help build up the community,” Davis said.

The community aspect is important to them. That, then, is why they want to think of ways to bring it together.

“Encino Gardens Retirement Center, nursing home. We’re going to look at ways to partner with them and look at ways to do different multi-generational activities,” Davis said. “We just want to build upon the resources that are here.”

A grant from the New Mexico Public Education Department is funding the center. As a result, many families won’t have to pay a dime for their services.

“The state pays for the children to go to care as long as their family is at or below the line of poverty. That translates into a family of 4 making $125,000 a year,” Davis said.

She added they’re also taking steps to keep everyone safe. They have a gate around the building as well as cameras and increased patrols at night.

The Children’s Promise Center is just east of Zuni and San Mateo. They’re also open from 6 a.m. to 2 a.m., to serve families working late shifts.

The center is now taking enrollments. If you’d like to learn more, including updates on when the center will open, click here.