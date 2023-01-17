ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’s going to be a chilly and wet day for much of New Mexico as our period of unstable weather continues into Tuesday.

The snow is already hitting mountainous areas like Jemez Pueblo, Taos and Sandia Park right away in the morning.

Places west of I-25 will see the snow as the morning turns into the afternoon. East of I-25, there will be mostly rain and some of it could be very heavy in the Ruidoso area.

It’ll be a chilly and wet Tuesday for much of New Mexico but precipitation chances diminish Wednesday. Still, cooler temperatures will remain.

