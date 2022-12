ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — After the week started with snow, New Mexico could see snow again as the week comes to a close.

It won’t be nearly as much or as widespread as the early-week chance. It’ll be mostly contained to the northern and northeastern parts of the state.

Temperatures will actually be gradually warming up after we have a slight dip this weekend.

Kira Miner has the details in her full forecast in the video above.