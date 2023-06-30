Chris ‘Spanto’ Printup, Born X Raised founder, dies in Albuquerque crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Los Angeles streetwear icon Chris “Spanto” Printup was killed in a car crash in Albuquerque this week.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Printup, known for founding Born X Raised, was killed Sunday morning. The crash happened on eastbound I-40 near the Route 66 Casino exit.

The Indigenous designer leaves behind a wife and three children.

Authorities have not determined the exact cause of the crash. Their investigation is ongoing.