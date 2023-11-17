Christmas de los Caballos Parade to kick off Corrales FD holiday drive

This weekend, the Village of Corrales is getting in the spirit of the season with the Christmas de los Caballos Parade, which will kick off the fire department's annual holiday drive.

CORRALES, N.M. — This Sunday, the Christmas de los Caballos Parade will kick off the annual holiday drive in the Village of Corrales.

Officials are encouraging you to bring your horse and ride in the Christmas de los Caballos Parade. A donation is required to join.

Everyone is welcome to donate new toys, cash or checks to fulfill the mission of the drive.

Costumes are also encouraged and The Village Mercantile is donating prizes that will be awarded.

Staging will be at Wagner’s, which is where the parade will start at 1 p.m. Then, it will end at the TopForm Arena.

The Corrales Equestrian Advisory Commission, Corrales Horse and Mule People and Corrales Fire Department are leading the annual holiday drive.

Alika Medina met with one of the horses, Luna, Friday morning to get a preview of the parade and holiday drive. See that in the video above.