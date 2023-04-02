Cibola HS hosts JROTC state championships
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – New Mexico cadets in JROTC programs put their skills to the test Saturday.
All branches of the military were represented. Cibola High School hosted the state championships.
Competitions included marksmanship, physical fitness, and drill routines with rifles.
Students say it keeps them motivated.
“It helps me want to go to school. I don’t think I would be graduating unless for ROTC this year,” said JROTC Battalion Commander Analeez Gonzales.