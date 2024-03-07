RIO RANCHO, N.M. — This weekend, the high-flying acrobatics of Cirque du Soleil are hitting the ice with “Cirque du Soleil: Crystal” coming to Rio Rancho.

Shows are happening March 7-10 at the Rio Rancho Events Center. World-class ice skaters and acrobats will claim a new frozen playground with speed and fluidity as they challenge the laws of gravity.

It’s an all-ages show with shows Thursday and Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 3 and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.

