Cirque Italia returns to Albuquerque with ‘Paranormal Cirque’

Cirque Italia returns to Albuquerque, starting this weekend. Here is what to expect.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Cirque Italia is returning to Albuquerque with “Paranormal Cirque,” a show of “theatre, circus and cabaret with a new European-style flare.”

The run of 14 “Paranormal Cirque” shows kicked off Thursday and goes through February 11. Tickets start at $20 and the show is for adults, ages 18 and older, only.

Anyone ages 13-17 must have an adult with them. No one under age 13 is allowed in.

Diana Castillo went to the big top tent to check out what’s happening this weekend. Learn more in the video above, here or here.