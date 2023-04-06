Cirque Italia rolls into second weekend in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A modern, water-filled spin on the classic circus is rolling into its second weekend in Albuquerque.

Cirque Italia kicked off its Albuquerque run March 30. After a full slate of shows during its first weekend, another full slate of shows is coming up.

One show is set for Thursday night and Friday night each, then three shows Saturday and two shows Sunday.

Diana Castillo and photojournalist Theresa Monjaras went to the Cottonwood Mall, where Cirque Italia is set up for the spectacular. We even got to see some of that, in the video above.

