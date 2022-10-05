Citizens support Grants mayor after street fight video

GRANTS, N.M. — A video of a street fight in Grants involving the mayor has caused some concern.

Mayor Erik Garcia was seen following a man on his bike, and then the two squared up before going to the ground. Garcia said he thought the man he was following had drugs and was stealing out of the nearby cemetery.

According to police, officers did find a needle, a lighter, and a baggie full of white stuff. The white stuff was found to be plant food.

The mayor said he was doing what his constituents want – him to take low-level crime seriously. However, Garcia now has a criminal summons for disturbing the peace. The Grants City Council called a special meeting Tuesday to discuss concerns about the mayor’s conduct.

The city clerk said they had technical difficulties with the livestream, so it was not posted right away. The meeting was posted afterward. The mayor recused himself from the meeting, but started the public comment, putting the focus on public safety.

Erik Garcia, mayor: “So, Beverly, you talked about the city getting sued last week. Yes, it possibly can happen by my wife, or another family, because you can’t provide adequate safety to the community.”

Megan Marquez, citizen: “First, I’d like to start by saying I’m proud of Mayor Garcia. He has been honest, transparent and forthcoming about his plans for the community.

Kevin Brom, citizen: “I’m a little bit astounded by the lack of response in this city to people who are walking up and down these streets, harassing citizens, harassing tourists, and what it means for the future of Grants, New Mexico.

Leo Martinez, citizen: “These kids are going over there to get something – blue pills and whatever, but I’m asking you people, man, let’s do something about the problem we got in Grants. As far as Erik, I think it’s all politics you guys are playing.”

The Grants council went into a closed session following those comments. KOB 4 is following up to see if any action was taken.