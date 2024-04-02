City agency works on revitalizing downtown Albuquerque

The city's Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency just took on the big task of redoing the development plans for downtown. The goal is to make it a safe place for everyone, including families, to enjoy.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The city’s Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency just took on the big task of redoing the development plans for downtown. The goal is to make it a safe place for everyone, including families, to enjoy.

The director for the Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency says they know they have a lot of work to do, but they believe it can only get better from here. They’re working with Albuquerque police, people who live and work downtown, and some business owners from a different part of our city to figure out how to ultimately make the downtown area safer and more attractive.

“A lot of downtowns across the country are dealing with this post COVID situation and trying to find their new identity,” said Terry Brunner, director of the Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency.

Brunner’s department is working on revitalizing the plans for downtown.

Police say a fight between teens early Sunday morning ended in gunfire, with two people hurt.

“We find people have a lot of opinions about downtown, and we’re trying to convert those over to solutions and thinking in terms of what can we do differently what are some real solutions for downtown that’s what we’re focused on,” Brunner said.

Brunner says they’re working with APD to try and find solutions to our downtown crime problem.

Jose Sanchez is the deputy commander of APD’s Downtown Unit. He says the department has brought on more officers, license plate readers, ShotSpotters, and additional lighting in the area.

“There was a time when some of the streets were very dark, but bringing in the additional lighting doesn’t allow people to hang out in the dark corner,” said Sanchez.

The Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency held a meeting last month, asking people what they want downtown.

“People want more walkability downtown, more restaurants, more housing, more things to do,” said Brunner.

They have a good model of some of that just east on Central. Brunner says they’re taking note of what is working there.

“Nob Hill is a pretty strong business community there, and they’ve united in a lot of ways to get to solutions and bring back fine dining and bars and restaurants in that area, and we’re trying to do the same,” said Brunner.