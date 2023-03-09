City council to vote on rebuilding Santa Fe obelisk

SANTA FE. N.M. – Santa Fe city council is expected to vote on what to do with what is left of the controversial obelisk on the plaza. There’s a proposal to rebuild it with some modifications.

The obelisk was torn down in October 2020 by protesters who were upset with the way it memorialized soldiers who killed Native Americans.

The obelisk was originally meant to honor Civil War soldiers who fought on the Union side. All that’s left now is a box in the middle of the plaza.

The proposal in front of city council aims to restore the obelisk, with new language acknowledging Santa Fe’s different cultures.