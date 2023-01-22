Santa Fe city councilors approve rezoning proposal of Old Pecos Trails

SANTA FE, N.M. – The heated debate over the rezoning of Santa Fe’s Old Pecos Trail continued Saturday.

After more than four hours of discussion and public comment, Santa Fe city councilors decided to OK the controversial plan.

This decision makes way for developers to build more homes along the scenic corridor – something that some councilors say is long overdue.

Residents worry it will lead to more traffic and spoil the area’s scenic views.

“Keeping R1 zoning anywhere in the city is not equitable, and it’s frankly poor planning, and if we go through any future overlay or corridor plans, R1 shouldn’t be allowed,” said Santa Fe City Councilor Renne Villarreal. “That kind of density, we’re only probably going to be seeing in the county, and semi-rural areas, and that kind of zoning actually contributes to people living outside of our city.”

The rezoning motion was approved by a 6-3 vote.

The next steps for the council include approving the master development plans along Old Pecos.