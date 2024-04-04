City councilors withdraw vote of no confidence in APD police chief

A February crash involving Albuquerque Police Department Chief Harold Medina dominated much of the conversation at city council Wednesday night.

Medina says he ran a red light to avoid nearby gunfire. He ended up hitting Todd Perchert in a classic Mustang.

Now, a member of APD’s Crash Review Board told councilors the accident was basically unavoidable.

“Myself, I would have moved forward to get out of the immediate threat. That’s part of my decision on why it was not preventable. He did take an act, and I think he exercised normal judgement and foresight,” said Ryan Stone with the Albuquerque Police Department.

City council also discussed a vote of no confidence in the chief at their meeting Wednesday evening. But the chief is safe for now.

After a very long discussion and some public comment, councilors decided to withdraw that item, so no vote was held.

Councilor Louie Sanchez was one of the most outspoken voices Wednesday night. He said they need more time to discuss the issue. The door is still open for a future vote of no confidence.

Sanchez did question though why other people didn’t react the way Medina did during the crash.

“Only one person with all these cars around thought they were in a dangerous situation. So there seems to be a lot of things missing from your investigation,” said Sanchez.

Even if they had issued a vote of no confidence Wednesday, it doesn’t mean the chief’s time at APD is over. They would need six councilors to declare no confidence in the chief.

Even then, it’s up to Mayor Tim Keller who has the final say. That was an issue that was brought up last week when KOB 4 spoke with the crash victim, Perchert, was the driver who was injured in the crash with the chief.

He told his side of the story a week ago. He said he was bothered by the relationship between the chief and the mayor. They hugged after the crash, and the mayor even said Medina went above and beyond the duties of the chief.

“I am disappointed in the actions of our police chief and the reaction of Mayor Tim Keller, praising the chief’s decision, all captured and displayed by our local news,” Perchert told KOB 4 on March 27.

Another issue that was discussed is why APD was investigating a crash that involved their own chief.

Sanchez brought that up, but other councilors said they weren’t there to criticize the investigation. But members of the public had the same concern.

“But at this point, the appearance is something of the fox is watching the hen house and then providing a review of the investigation to the farmer,” said Jessica Mourning, an Albuquerque resident.

Members of the crash review board within APD said Medina cooperated, he came in and testified, and they believe it was a non-preventable crash.