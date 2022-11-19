Albuquerque community, city departments team up for ‘Stuff the Bus’ event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – On Saturday, city departments along with community partners teamed up to collect donations for the most vulnerable populations — by filling up a city bus.

Over 40 cars filled the parking lot of Hinkle Fun Center for Saturday’s “Stuff the Bus”. The event is aimed towards helping the community by collecting comfort gifts for unhoused families and shelter pets.

Organizers say they were thrilled to see the spirit of giving here in the Duke City.

“We are so fortunate to live in Albuquerque. When people show up, they show up in droves in unprecedented times,” said Carolyn Ortega, director of Animal Welfare.

Many people dropped off a variety of donations including blankets and board games.

“When we lift everybody up, we all have better health and well being. I think we’re an empathetic community and I think when one benefits we all benefit,” said Carol Pierce, director of Family and Community Services.

For every drop-off donation, Papa Murphy’s handed out one large free pizza coupon.

The last time city organizers planned this event was back in 2016.