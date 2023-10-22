City hosts program to encourage walkability in Albuquerque neighborhoods

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Office of Neighborhood Coordination held its first-ever Neighborhood Walk Saturday at Pat Hurley near Central and Atrisco.

Guided by a city official, a handful of people strolled through the riverside neighborhood, sharing stories about the area.

It’s part of a statewide initiative to get folks outside and explore communities across the city.

“The intent is to do a different walk every month in a different neighborhood and just showcase all of the great things that are happening at these great neighborhood and in our city,” said Vanessa Baca, manager of the city’s Office of Coordination.

People who are interested can request any type of neighborhood walk online.

It can be a safety walk, environmental assessment walk, architectural appreciation, or even neighborhood cleanups.