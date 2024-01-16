City leaders announce major makeover for Phil Chacon Park

Phil Chacon Park is getting a major makeover after neighbors raised concerns that it would become the next Coronado Park.

Parents told KOB 4 they’ve seen homeless tents, trash and used needles in the park that sits right next to a middle school.

“This is an investment in us and in our lives, and we deserve great green spaces and places for our kids to be together,” said District 6 City Councilor Nicole Rogers.

On Monday, city and community leaders planted seeds instead of having a traditional groundbreaking to introduce the changes coming to Phil Chacon Park.

“We’re investing $10 million, more or less, into this facility. It’s going to be rehabbed to include things like basketball courts, a BMX area, an all natural dog park, brand-new playgrounds,” said Mayor Tim Keller. “But of course, we also want to make sure it’s a safe place. So it’s going to be designed in a particular way to give us good line of sight from the street and so forth.”

Community leaders like Diantha also shared their experience living in the area.

“I was here when the park was originally built, and we enjoyed it for many, many, many years. And then the last few years, it took a big toll, there was a big deterioration in the park,” said Diantha.

But now, the community seems hopeful.

“But right now, we are so excited. When the signs went up last year, that they were going to redo this park, it was like, ‘Yay, finally,’” Diantha said.

It’s a big change from how some felt back in 2022.

KOB 4 spoke to Kenneth Trujillo, who coached baseball in the park for 12 years. A year and a half after our interview with Trujillo, Keller says improvement is on the way, and not just for the park.

“I want everyone to know that we’re going to keep doing this when you keep investing right here. And the next step is finally fix up Phil Chacon Park,” said Keller.

Keller says the changes will take about 18 months.