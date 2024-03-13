City leaders announce new program to reduce gun violence

Albuquerque city leaders have a new plan to reduce gun violence, and it involves using technology already installed throughout the city.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque city leaders have a new plan to reduce gun violence, and it involves using technology already installed throughout the city.

“We all, I think, unfortunately understand that we often have heard gunshots throughout our lives in Albuquerque and in our neighborhoods,” said Mayor Tim Keller. “I think we also know that this has been an increasing problem for many, many years.”

Keller and Albuquerque Police leaders unveiled the new ‘SHOT’ program Tuesday. It stands for “ShotSpotter Hotspot Organized Training.”

Officials say they are planning to use the city’s extensive gunshot detection network to pinpoint problem properties and send warnings to property owners.

“We actually start by just sending a letter to the residents saying, ‘We know these gunshots are occurring,’ and we highlight the negligent use of a firearm has repercussions, and that we will take legal action,” Keller said.

The city’s ShotSpotter system was first installed in 2020. It’s an expansive network of microphones used to detect gunshots and report locations back to police. Officials said the system allows police to track gunshots down to a 40-foot radius.

According to APD Data, the system reported 14,235 incidents in 2023 – although not every incident turns out to be a gunshot. Regardless, data shows those incidents resulted in 14,454 recovered bullet casings, 78 suspects arrested, and 215 gunshot victims located.

The system also collects a lot of data on where gunshots are happening in Albuquerque.

“We can use it to work on some of the biggest hotspots where we have the most shots being fired,” said APD Chief Harold Medina.

APD leaders conducted a pilot program of the SHOT program earlier this year in a neighborhood near Wyoming and Chico. Officials revealed between mid-January and late February, the program resulted in a 47% reduction in ShotSpotter activations.

“We did have a house that was recognized as being a problem where there was gunshots coming from,” APD Lt. Andrew Jaramillo said. “That individual was actually arrested, and we did see down that same street and like it went from having multiple every day to zero.”

APD leaders say they plan on mailing letters to certain neighborhoods alerting them to the program and encouraging residents to report gunshot activity to police. APD is also planning to distribute hundreds of yard signs to residents reminding them of the program.

“Sometimes when people know that you have an eye on them, or that they’re no longer flying under the radar, they change behavior,” said Medina.

Most cities only use the ShotSpotter technology to react to crimes. Keller says Albuquerque is the first city to use it proactively.