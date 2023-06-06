City leaders break ground on North Valley development

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — City leaders broke ground on a housing development Tuesday morning that has been in the works for years.

“This project, Calle Cuerta, has been an experience in all of us, because we launched the effort in late 2020, right in the midst of the pandemic,” said Chris Baca, president and CEO of Yes Housing Inc.

Calle Cuerta is the latest effort from city leaders to address the affordable housing shortage in Albuquerque.

“When you are talking about housing for people, the most basic of needs – besides food and water and air – housing is right there,” Baca said. “We know there is a tremendous lack.”

The development is going up along 4th Street and Fitzgerald in the North Valley. It will consist of apartments, townhomes, and retail space.

“I want to thank all of the community members for all of their input, all of the meetings that you had, the wonderful design that Yes help put together with you,” said Mayor Tim Keller. “That was an integrative process which, in many ways, have been a role model for what we want to do.”

The housing development will have 65 housing units. 61 units will be reserved for affordable housing.

City leaders said this is also the first development that will offer single-family homes, along with apartments.

The project will be completely done in October of next year. It will also feature a community garden and a playground.