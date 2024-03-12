City of Albuquerque details nearly $70M in state money for projects

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The City of Albuquerque detailed nearly $70 million in capital outlay that New Mexico lawmakers allocated to them during this year’s session.

The money will go toward several projects encompassing three categories they outlined:

Public Safety

Fire station renovation and construction: $3,959,900

Road projects and infrastructure: $3,800,000

APD helicopter: $3,045,000

Paseo del Norte and Unser expansion: $2,800,000

Southwest Public Safety Center construction: $1,700,000

Housing and Homelessness

Affordable housing construction: $2,205,000

Housing navigation construction: $1,645,000

“Placemaking”

Balloon Fiesta Park improvement projects: $15,725,000

The improvement projects include: Restrooms; water, sewer and electrical upgrades; road, parking lot and walkway improvements to increase access and safety; additional parking; and protection of balloon landing sites

Park improvement and construction: $11,445,000

Rail Yards renovations for the film academy: $10,130,000

Library renovations: $2,105,000

Rio Grande State Park improvement: $1,635,000

Albuquerque Museum Education Center construction: $1,585,000

Cibola Loop Multigenerational Center construction: $1,200,000

North Domingo Baca Aquatic Center construction: $1,050,000

The city also touted these public safety policy initiatives they pushed for that legislators passed and the governor signed into law: