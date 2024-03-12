City of Albuquerque details nearly $70M in state money for projects
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The City of Albuquerque detailed nearly $70 million in capital outlay that New Mexico lawmakers allocated to them during this year’s session.
The money will go toward several projects encompassing three categories they outlined:
Public Safety
- Fire station renovation and construction: $3,959,900
- Road projects and infrastructure: $3,800,000
- APD helicopter: $3,045,000
- Paseo del Norte and Unser expansion: $2,800,000
- Southwest Public Safety Center construction: $1,700,000
Housing and Homelessness
- Affordable housing construction: $2,205,000
- Housing navigation construction: $1,645,000
“Placemaking”
- Balloon Fiesta Park improvement projects: $15,725,000
The improvement projects include: Restrooms; water, sewer and electrical upgrades; road, parking lot and walkway improvements to increase access and safety; additional parking; and protection of balloon landing sites
- Park improvement and construction: $11,445,000
- Rail Yards renovations for the film academy: $10,130,000
- Library renovations: $2,105,000
- Rio Grande State Park improvement: $1,635,000
- Albuquerque Museum Education Center construction: $1,585,000
- Cibola Loop Multigenerational Center construction: $1,200,000
- North Domingo Baca Aquatic Center construction: $1,050,000
The city also touted these public safety policy initiatives they pushed for that legislators passed and the governor signed into law:
- Removal of the bond option for repeat felony offenders
- Seven-day waiting period for gun purchases
- Incentives to improve officer retention
- Stronger penalties for 2nd-degree murder and attempted murder
- Ban guns from polling places