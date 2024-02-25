City of Albuquerque hosts annual Fix It Clinic

A group of experts at Quelab paired up with the city Saturday to help people with broken appliances and electronics. This is the fifth year the city has hosted the event, and it's only getting more popular.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A group of experts at Quelab paired up with the city Saturday to help people with broken appliances and electronics. This is the fifth year the city has hosted the event, and it’s only getting more popular.

For people at Quelab, it’s all about getting creative making things and sometimes repairing them when they break.

“I love the concept of this place. It is all about people who want to fix things. People who want to learn things, people who want to try something new,” said Will Smith, welding coach.

“We like to share our knowledge, and it is really great to see other people get the idea that they may be able to do something themselves. Whether that is repairing something or building something,” said Rebecca Snyder, sewing coach & Quelab Board of Directors.

On Saturday, they got to help nearly 100 people do just that.

The Solid Waste Department and other city partners hosted the fifth annual Fix It Clinic. It helps everyday people fix broken items instead of tossing them in the landfill.

“We have a lot of radios, electronics. We have a lot of sewing projects going on, along with just some other little things like irons, ironing boards, just different things from the home,” said Toni Aguilar, an administrative assistant for the city’s Solid Waste Department.

KOB 4 caught up with two people who say the event is helpful in more than one way.

“The appointment went excellent, it was on time and the technician was fabulous. I got a diagnosis, but it needed a part that he didn’t have,” said Jetta.

“It is very empowering actually I would say, you know, to fix it yourself. I have been fixing everything myself my whole life, but I hadn’t had that much experience with my bike. So it is pretty special now I know how to do it,” said Elkeduerr.

The event on Saturday was free for anyone with an appointment.

Quelab also has weekly open house nights on Wednesdays for people who need extra help or want to learn something new.