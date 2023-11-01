City of Albuquerque seeks donations for doghouse program

For low-to-moderate income residents of Albuquerque, Animal Welfare has a program you can take advantage of.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’s getting colder and it’s not only a time when should brace for chilly temperatures but also to help our four-legged friends stay warm.

“The cold weather can definitely kill dogs, so we want to make sure that they stay warm,” said Lt. Erin McKay, with Animal Protection Services.

While it’s recommended to keep all pets inside when it’s cold outside, it may not be possible for everyone. Even then, City of Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department officials say animals shouldn’t be left outside without shelter.

“We want to make sure that they have protection from the elements and stay warm,” Lt. McKay said. “We gotta make sure that they have a dog house with some kind of isolation or straw for them to stay warm and safe.”

That is why the AWD is collecting new or gently-used doghouses. Those donations will go toward the city’s Community Doghouse Program, which helps people who can’t afford them.

“It is a lottery for dog houses. To apply for the lottery, you need to be low or moderate-income,” McKay explained.

Right now, the department is looking for houses that will fit a medium-to-large dog. It doesn’t have to be store-bought, either. They also welcome homemade dog houses.

The only thing they ask is that it has insulation. Luckily, the city also offers free straw to residents.

Not having an insulated house for an outdoor pet can actually land you with a hefty citation and even jail time.

You can drop off donations at AWD’s Westside and Eastside Animal Shelters. If you’d like to learn more about the program and sign up for it, click here.