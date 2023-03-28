City of Albuquerque seeks feedback on how to improve 311 services

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Whether it’s reporting graffiti, illegal fireworks, or trashed parks, 311 is the city’s middleman to get issues addressed.

Now, the City of Albuquerque wants input from the public on how to make the 311 system better. There’s a survey on the city’s website that will be open until April 11 for residents to give feedback on how the city can improve its service.

“The survey helps us gather valuable information to make sure we’re doing all we can for our community,” 311 Division Manager Carrie Prothero said. “We’re listening and making changes based on the feedback we receive.”

According to city officials, 311 responds to about 800,000 interactions per year and hopes to increase the number of people who know about and use the service.

