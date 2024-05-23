City of Albuquerque Solid Waste to host biweekly rapid hire events

By KOB

Solid Waste is hiring and they're hosting hiring events to get you on-board quickly.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The City of Albuquerque is hosting rapid hire events every other week to fill positions within the Solid Waste Department.

The first event was May 9 and they’re happening every other week from 9 a.m. to noon at 4600 Edith in northeast Albuquerque. They’re hiring collection drivers, mechanics, supervisors and more.

