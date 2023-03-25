City of Albuquerque to honor Dolores Huerta, Cesar Chavez Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — This weekend, there will be an event at the National Hispanic Cultural Center to honor two civil rights icons from New Mexico: Dolores Huerta and Cesar Chavez.

Sí se puede — the rallying cry Huerta used to advocate for immigrants and marginalized communities in the ’60s. Feliz Romero sat down with the living legend and shows us how her legacy of work still rings true today.

Click on the video above for the full story. For more information on the event Saturday, click here.