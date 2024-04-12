City of Albuquerque to host community health fair this weekend

The City of Albuquerque is gearing up for a free fair this Saturday to help connect the community to essential resources.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The City of Albuquerque is gearing up for its community health fair this Saturday at the West Mesa Community Center.

The fair will feature free health screenings, vaccines, haircut vouchers, lice kits and educational resources. It’ll also feature Medicaid and Medicare enrollment, as well as enrollment for assistance with food, clothing and bills.

