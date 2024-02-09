City of Albuquerque to host ‘Fixit Clinic’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — If you have something that is broken, the City of Albuquerque is hosting a Fixit Clinic to get it repaired and show you how to do it.

The “Fixit Clinic” is happening February 24, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Quelab Makerspace. Organizers want you to bring your broken household items and learn from experienced coaches about how to repair them.

The event is free and open to all ages. They’re accepting items such as bikes, small appliances, electronics and sewing projects.

Organizers are also look for people who are handy and experienced in sewing, woodwork, leatherwork, electronics, small appliances and jewelry to register as a coach.

The registration deadline is February 21 at 5 p.m. That also applies to if you want to bring something to get repaired.

Click the video above or here to learn more.