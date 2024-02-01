City of Albuquerque to host small business resource fair

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The City of Albuquerque will host a resource fair next week for small business owners to get access to resources and guidance.

The event is happening Monday from 4-7 p.m. at the Holiday Park Community Center in Albuquerque.

Alongside valuable networking opportunities, Job Training Albuquerque will offer over 100 skills-based training programs across various industries. It is all at no cost to small businesses.

The Albuquerque Film Office will also be present. They’ll guide local business owners looking to become a vendor for film productions.

The event is free and open to the public.

Learn more in the video above.