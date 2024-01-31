City of Albuquerque to host Youth Job and Volunteer Fair this weekend

If your kid or a student or kid you know is looking for a job or volunteer opportunity this summer, there is an event going on to help them out with that.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — If your teen is searching for a summer job, the City of Albuquerque is hosting a Youth Job and Volunteer Fair this weekend to help out.

The fair is happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday at the Berna Facio Professional Development Center. The event is free but pre-registration is required.

The fair will showcase hundreds of summer, part-time and full-time jobs from employers in the metro. That includes 10+ City of Albuquerque departments, nonprofits and local businesses.

The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions will also offer on-site resume help and career exploration help.

Brianna Gallegos and Edgar Portillo, with the CABQ Youth and Family Services Department, stopped by to talk about the fair.

Learn more about the fair here and in the video above