City of Albuquerque to upgrade parking meters

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The City of Albuquerque says there are more than 1,600 parking meters across downtown and Nob Hill, but many of them can’t even be used.

“We don’t have an estimate or an exact number of how many don’t work, but we understand that it is… kind of a larger number,” said Scott Cilke, the city’s Municipal Development Department spokesperson.

Many of the meters either show a weird, distorted screen – while others are just blank.

“The main reason that we’re seeing for the meters breaking is simply old age and antiquated technology,” Cilke said.

When the meter doesn’t work though, you don’t have to pay to park.

“The great news for you is that the person parking there is off the hook for paying for that meter,” Cilke said. “What we do, is that you do document that meter and record it to 311.”

A KOB 4 crew noted that on just two blocks in Nob Hill, 17 out of 49 parking meters didn’t work.

City reps said they’re already working on putting new meters in right now.

“We’re working to replace all of our parking meters right now,” Cilke said. “With new meters that will have updated features, updated technology, including touch to pay, including pay by app, and other great features.”

Cilke said those updates could take a few months, but they’re expecting to make good progress in the next six to eight weeks.