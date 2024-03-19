City of Albuquerque’s Youth and Family Services Dept. now hiring

A number of positions are now open for people who liking work with children and their families.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — If you’re looking for a job where you get to work with children, the City of Albuquerque has several options for people of almost all ages.

The City is looking for people to fill part-time, full-time and seasonal positions in their Youth and Family Services Department.

That includes their Therapeutic Recreation Program. It is an after-school program serving school-aged children. They’re looking to fill around 10 openings for that program.

“Our part-time positions that we’re hiring for are supervisors and recreation staff. They’re people that can work with kids with disabilities, or kids without disabilities, in an inclusive recreation setting,” said Reid Schmidtbauer, a therapeutic recreation coordinator.

The department’s Play Plus Program is also looking to hire a few people. It’s an after-school program that operates out of some Albuquerque Public Schools’ elementary schools.

“We do after-school care for kids, education, we do athletics, games, arts and crafts, that type of thing for children,” said Kaseem Baker, a supervisor with Play Plus.

Play Plus also does summer programs. Right now, they’re looking to fill those seasonal positions too. They say those jobs are ideal for teenagers.

Learn more about all of these jobs here.