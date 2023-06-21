Gallup cancels Fourth of July fireworks display

GALLUP, N.M. — The City of Gallup will not be hosting a fireworks display this year due to a shortage of available licensed vendors, officials say.

Residents can use “permissible fireworks” within city limits, as long as they come from approved vendors. They must light them off by 11 p.m., in compliance with the city’s noise ordinance.

The city has repealed the requirement for a fireworks permit. They’re reminding adults must be present when lighting off fireworks. They say it must also be done in paved, barren, or readily accessible areas near water.

For more information on other local events in the area, visit the city’s website.