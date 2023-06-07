City of Gallup restricts water use due to main break
GALLUP, N.M. — The City of Gallup is asking citizens to immediately conserve as much water as possible after a major 30-inch line broke.
The city is asking citizens to conserve water until further notice after an important 30-inch line broke. Officials are asking citizens to do the following:
- Run the dishwasher and laundry machines only with full loads
- Do not let the water run continuously when hand-washing dishes
- Have two full, half-gallon plastic water bottles in the toilet tank to reduce the flush water used
- Take shorter showers
The city is also taking the following steps:
- Prohibiting all irrigation at city facilities
- Prohibiting all irrigation and outdoor water use
- Imposing water restrictions and surcharges
- Imposing a temporary moratorium on any or all new development
- Prohibiting the washing of automobiles, trucks, trailers, boats, airplanes, or other mobile equipment other than a commercial carwash
If you have any questions, reach out to the City of Gallup’s Water Department at 505-863-1207.