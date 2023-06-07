City of Gallup restricts water use due to main break

GALLUP, N.M. — The City of Gallup is asking citizens to immediately conserve as much water as possible after a major 30-inch line broke.

The city is asking citizens to conserve water until further notice after an important 30-inch line broke. Officials are asking citizens to do the following:

Run the dishwasher and laundry machines only with full loads

Do not let the water run continuously when hand-washing dishes

Have two full, half-gallon plastic water bottles in the toilet tank to reduce the flush water used

Take shorter showers

The city is also taking the following steps:

Prohibiting all irrigation at city facilities

Prohibiting all irrigation and outdoor water use

Imposing water restrictions and surcharges

Imposing a temporary moratorium on any or all new development

Prohibiting the washing of automobiles, trucks, trailers, boats, airplanes, or other mobile equipment other than a commercial carwash

If you have any questions, reach out to the City of Gallup’s Water Department at 505-863-1207.