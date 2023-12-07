City of Las Vegas will not hold special election for mayor
LAS VEGAS, N.M. — The City of Las Vegas will not hold a special election to appoint a new mayor after Louie Trujillo resigned last month.
Trujillo stepped down November 14. City officials planned to hold a special election for mayor. However, New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver’s office conducted a review and determined a special election goes against state law.
Now, the City of Las Vegas has two options:
- Allow the governing body to fill the vacancy
- Allow the Mayor Pro Tempore to step into the mayor role until the next election
Officials haven’t indicated which direction they will go.