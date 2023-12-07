City of Las Vegas will not hold special election for mayor

LAS VEGAS, N.M. — The City of Las Vegas will not hold a special election to appoint a new mayor after Louie Trujillo resigned last month.

Trujillo stepped down November 14. City officials planned to hold a special election for mayor. However, New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver’s office conducted a review and determined a special election goes against state law.

Now, the City of Las Vegas has two options:

Allow the governing body to fill the vacancy Allow the Mayor Pro Tempore to step into the mayor role until the next election

Officials haven’t indicated which direction they will go.