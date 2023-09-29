City of Santa Fe commits $1M to eviction assistance

SANTA FE, N.M. — As evictions are reportedly rising to pre-pandemic levels, the City of Santa Fe is committing $1 million in assistance to renters in need.

The rise in evictions comes after federal and statewide moratoriums expired last year.

The money will come as direct cash assistance to renters. It’s expected to be payments of $3,000 to more than 300 households in Santa Fe, our partners at the Santa Fe New Mexican indicate.

Applicants must live within the city limits of Santa Fe and be at least 18 years old. They must also meet one of these requirements:

Be in any stage of the eviction process

Received verbal demands for rent payment from a landlord

Meet the state’s definition of indigency, or when you can’t afford rent

Applications are now open for the program. Click here to access that and learn more.