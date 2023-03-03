City officials take action against Albuquerque convenience store

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque city leaders announced Thursday that they are taking action against a convenience store at Central and Pennsylvania, called Adam Food Market. It was formerly called In & Out Market.

“Every week, we’re seizing firearms, we’re seizing fentanyl, and we’re seizing other illicit drugs,” said Luke Languit, APD Southeast Area commander. “We’re making felony arrests on an every day, every other day basis.”

Since August 2020, the Adam Food Market was the scene of six homicides. APD officials said there were more homicides there than any other place during that time span.

On top of that, APD also responded to 500 calls there in just one year.

“This property is literally out of control,” Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said.

The city accuses management of being no help in deterring crime.

“They are not just turning a blind eye,” Languit said. “They are involved in criminal activity.”

Adam Food Market Owner Khala Mohammed is facing charges for allegedly shooting at a vehicle on the property.

Through a lawsuit, the city hopes to shut down the business for three years. The suit also seeks that the owner of the building repay the city what it will cost to hire a security monitor and install no trespassing signs.

“Think about the current problems we were having at Coronado Park,” said APD Chief Harold Medina. “Before we shut it down, there were three homicides. And now, we haven’t had any crime at Coronado Park. Sometimes we need to take these locations out of the equation.”

Albuquerque City Councilor Pat Davis said this isn’t about discouraging business.

“We want something good at this intersection,” Davis said. “It’s an incredibly busy intersection in the city, but these people are making it hard for the legitimate folks to do their job.”

The city will introduce proposed changes to the city’s nuisance abatement ordinance Friday, in an effort to deal with problem properties before it reaches this level.

“Our new ordinance working with the administration is going to give us a much faster track, o a city civil option that we can address those issues much more quickly,” Davis said.

City officials estimate they have spent approximately $100,000 for officers’ time responding to calls for service and arrests that the store in the past year.