City officials tout ‘complete’ network with 20th speed camera

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — With the 20th speed camera installed in Albuquerque, city officials are touting what they describe as a “complete” network of cameras.

Officials say they installed the 20th camera at Paseo del Norte. They say the cameras are on “16 critical arteries” associated with dangerous speeding, as identified by data analysis and local input.

How does each camera work? The camera spots a speeder and the City of Albuquerque sends a civil citation, reminding drivers to slow down.

Here are where the cameras are: