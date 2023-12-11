City officials tout ‘complete’ network with 20th speed camera
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — With the 20th speed camera installed in Albuquerque, city officials are touting what they describe as a “complete” network of cameras.
Officials say they installed the 20th camera at Paseo del Norte. They say the cameras are on “16 critical arteries” associated with dangerous speeding, as identified by data analysis and local input.
How does each camera work? The camera spots a speeder and the City of Albuquerque sends a civil citation, reminding drivers to slow down.
Here are where the cameras are:
- Gibson between Carlisle and San Mateo (Eastbound)
- Gibson between Carlisle and San Mateo (Westbound)
- Unser at Tower (Northbound)
- San Mateo just north of Montgomery (Southbound)
- Lomas at Virginia (Westbound)
- Unser at Flor del Sol, just north of Dellyne (Northbound)
- Coal at Cornell (Eastbound)
- Lead at Mesa (Westbound)
- Central in between Tingley and New York (Westbound)
- Montgomery and Jennifer (Westbound)
- Montgomery and Julie (Westbound)
- 98th Street between Tower and Central (Northbound)
- Avenida Cesar Chavez and Walter (Eastbound)
- Eubank, just north of Central (Northbound)
- Ellison and Black Diversion Channel Trail crossing (Eastbound)
- Lomas near 3rd Street (Eastbound)
- Wyoming, just north of Academy (Northbound)
- Coors just south of Ellison (Southbound)
- Paseo del Norte at Louisiana (Westbound)
- Coors between Montaño and Paseo del Norte (Northbound)