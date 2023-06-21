City plants more garden beds during Pollinator Week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Mayor Tim Keller and city crews planted several wildflowers at a new garden bed site during Pollinator Week Tuesday.

By planting native flowers, they’re hoping to increase the count of local bees, as well as other pollinators in the city.

“A lot of cities lost their bee population and that had all these ripple effects. So now cities all around the country are trying to rebuild that, and so that’s what bee cities are all about,” said Keller.

This is also an effort from the city to beautify Albuquerque. This takes the city up to 150 garden sites.