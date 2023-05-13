City responds to complaints over new construction project

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Albuquerque woman said she’s relieved after City of Albuquerque workers told her Friday they will walk back plans for certain aspects of a new construction project near her North Valley house.

Lillian Gallegos said illegal activity has been increasing just over her wall, off 2nd Street. She’s been worried that plans for a new bench and table that she believes would lead to more problems.

Watch the video above to hear her concerns and see what happened when she met with city workers.