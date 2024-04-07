Clearer skies on the way? A look at the forecast ahead of the partial solar eclipse

Meteorologist Brandon Richards has the latest forecast for New Mexico.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Milder temperatures are expected to return Sunday in New Mexico. Winds are expected to taper off as well, but remain breezy.

However, cloud cover will be increasing Sunday night into Monday ahead of a storm system in Arizona, which could impact the viewing of Monday’s partial solar eclipse.

